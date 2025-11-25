"Mindichgate": Verkhovna Rada committee holds meeting on interim findings of Operation Midas. VIDEO

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy is holding a meeting attended by representatives of NABU, SAPO, NACP, ARMA and the SSU.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Anastasiia Radina, Servant of the People MP and Chair of the Committee.

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The agenda of the meeting includes, in particular:

hearing from NABU and SAPO on the interim findings of Operation Midas and other results of their work;

establishing whether there was any obstruction of investigations, including by other law enforcement agencies;

determining what preconditions for the crimes were identified by NABU and SAPO and how to close these corruption "loopholes";

hearing from the NACP and ARMA on the interim findings of internal investigations into the "20 at the NACP" case and the Zaharchenko house used by the former justice minister;

and hearing from the SSU on the results and progress of the probe, announced in July, into possible Russian influence on anti-corruption institutions.

Read more: After NABU’s "Midas" probe, Yermak tasked security officials with preparing notice of suspicion for SAPO chief Klymenko – media

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