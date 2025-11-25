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"Mindichgate": Verkhovna Rada committee holds meeting on interim findings of Operation Midas. VIDEO
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy is holding a meeting attended by representatives of NABU, SAPO, NACP, ARMA and the SSU.
According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Anastasiia Radina, Servant of the People MP and Chair of the Committee.
The agenda of the meeting includes, in particular:
- hearing from NABU and SAPO on the interim findings of Operation Midas and other results of their work;
- establishing whether there was any obstruction of investigations, including by other law enforcement agencies;
- determining what preconditions for the crimes were identified by NABU and SAPO and how to close these corruption "loopholes";
- hearing from the NACP and ARMA on the interim findings of internal investigations into the "20 at the NACP" case and the Zaharchenko house used by the former justice minister;
- and hearing from the SSU on the results and progress of the probe, announced in July, into possible Russian influence on anti-corruption institutions.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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