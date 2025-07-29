Chernyshov hid real estate worth millions of dollars in Kozyn, - BIHUS.Info. VIDEO

Former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov is linked to a large-scale construction project in Kozyn worth millions of dollars.

This is stated in an investigation by BIHUS.Info, Censor.NET reports.

"This summer, NABU detectives served a suspicion on the (then) acting Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, a person from the President's inner circle, for the first time. At the same time, a corruption case involving a bribe in the form of discounts on several apartments highlighted several other interesting characters who linked ex-Minister Chernyshov to a large-scale construction project in Kozyn worth millions of dollars," the investigators say.

Read more: European Commission: Restoration of NABU and SAPO powers is key for Ukraine’s anti-corruption architecture