NABU preparing suspicion against head of OP Yermak, - Honcharenko

Anti-corruption authorities are preparing to announce suspicions against the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak.

This was reported on Facebook by MP Oleksii Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

"NABU IS PREPARING SUSPICION AGAINST YERMAK!" he said.

Read more: NABU confirmed searches at Yermak’s residence: Investigative actions are being carried out as part of investigation

Searches at Yermak's premises

What preceded it?

Earlier, the media reported that Zelenskyy appointed Yermak and Umerov to the delegation when he learned that NABU was preparing suspicions against them.

Read more: Yermak on searches at his home: I am fully cooperating