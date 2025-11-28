11 565 70
NABU preparing suspicion against head of OP Yermak, - Honcharenko
Anti-corruption authorities are preparing to announce suspicions against the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak.
This was reported on Facebook by MP Oleksii Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.
"NABU IS PREPARING SUSPICION AGAINST YERMAK!" he said.
Searches at Yermak's premises
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak's premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
What preceded it?
Earlier, the media reported that Zelenskyy appointed Yermak and Umerov to the delegation when he learned that NABU was preparing suspicions against them.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password