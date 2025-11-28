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News Searches at Yermak’s premises
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Yermak on searches at his home: I am fully cooperating

Yermak confirmed NABU searches at his home: what is known?

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, said that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) are conducting investigative activities at his office.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"Today, NABU and SAPO are indeed conducting procedural actions at my home. The investigators are not encountering any obstacles. They have been given full access to the apartment, and my lawyers are on site, interacting with law enforcement officials. For my part, I am providing full cooperation," he said.

Yermak confirmed NABU searches at his home

Read more: NABU confirmed searches at Yermak’s residence: Investigative actions are being carried out as part of investigation

Searches at Yermak's home

What preceded this?

Earlier, the media reported that Zelenskyy appointed Yermak and Umerov to the delegation when he learned that NABU was preparing charges against them.

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National Anti-Corruption Bureau (1008) search (355) Andriy Yermak (480)
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