NABU and SAPO are conducting searches at Yermak’s office in government quarter, - media. PHOTO

NABU and SAPO are conducting searches of the head of President's Office, Andrii Yermak, in the government quarter.

This was reported by the publication UP, according to Censor.NET.

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A correspondent at the scene has published photos.





According to sources at ZN.UA, searches are being conducted at the workplace of the head of the OP and in the premises where Yermak lives on Bankova Street.

Read more: Leadership of NABU and SAPO expected possible searches and detentions until completion of Operation "Midas", - Klymenko

What preceded this?

Earlier, the media reported that Zelenskyy appointed Yermak and Umerov to the delegation when he learned that NABU was preparing suspicions against them.

Read more: All government representatives should be present at negotiations with US, not just Yermak and Umerov, who were not elected by anyone, - Kostenko

Mindichgate

Read more: Black "media hitman" for President’s Office Petrov organised revenge on Nikolov for exposing Defence Ministry corruption – Zhelezniak. VIDEO