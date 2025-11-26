Zelenskyy appointed Yermak as head of delegation when he learned that NABU was preparing charges against head of Presidential Administration, - media

After attempting to eliminate the independence of NABU and SAP in the summer, President Zelenskyy held several meetings with the heads of anti-corruption agencies, Semen Kryvonos and Oleksandr Klymenko.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ZN.ua with reference to sources in the Office of the President and law enforcement agencies.

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According to sources, during the last such meeting, the president was informed about the readiness of materials for a notice of suspicion to the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, and the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, Rustem Umierov.

Read more: Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Trump on 27 November to finalise peace agreement, - OP

"The question, however, is not that the heads of anti-corruption agencies disclosed this information to the head of state, but what his reaction was.

After this conversation, the president decided to appoint Yermak and Umierov as heads of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation," the publication writes.

Also, according to journalists, yesterday, 25 November, Umierov was invited to the NABU for questioning, which is indirect confirmation of the seriousness of the Bureau's intentions.

Read more: White House denied meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, which Yermak had previously mentioned - media

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