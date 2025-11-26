Zelenskyy appointed Yermak as head of delegation when he learned that NABU was preparing charges against head of Presidential Administration, - media
After attempting to eliminate the independence of NABU and SAP in the summer, President Zelenskyy held several meetings with the heads of anti-corruption agencies, Semen Kryvonos and Oleksandr Klymenko.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ZN.ua with reference to sources in the Office of the President and law enforcement agencies.
According to sources, during the last such meeting, the president was informed about the readiness of materials for a notice of suspicion to the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, and the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, Rustem Umierov.
"The question, however, is not that the heads of anti-corruption agencies disclosed this information to the head of state, but what his reaction was.
After this conversation, the president decided to appoint Yermak and Umierov as heads of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation," the publication writes.
Also, according to journalists, yesterday, 25 November, Umierov was invited to the NABU for questioning, which is indirect confirmation of the seriousness of the Bureau's intentions.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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