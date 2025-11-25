Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Trump on 27 November to finalise peace agreement, - OP

Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet with US President Donald Trump "as soon as possible" to finalise a peace plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, in a comment to Axios.

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Thanksgiving meeting

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet with President Trump 'as soon as possible' — possibly during Thanksgiving — to finalise a joint US-Ukrainian agreement on the terms for ending the war," Yermak said.

Thanksgiving in the United States in 2025 will be celebrated on 27 November.

Read more: Trump and Zelenskyy will discuss territorial issues in person, - Axios

The issue of territories will be discussed separately

American and Ukrainian officials have already agreed on most aspects of the plan, which has undergone significant changes compared to the initial 28-point proposal by the US. However, according to Yermak, Zelenskyy wants to discuss the issue of territories directly with Trump.

"I hope that President Zelenskyy's visit will take place as soon as possible, because it will help President Trump continue his historic mission to end this war," Yermak said.

"Red lines" and security guarantees

At the same time, he assured that the current draft peace plan is in Ukraine's interests and respects its "red lines".

In addition, the head of the Presidential Office stated that Ukraine will not abandon its aspiration to become a member of NATO, as enshrined in the Constitution, but acknowledged that "we are now living in reality, we are not in NATO."

Regarding security guarantees, he said that they would be "legally binding" and that there had been a "positive reaction" from the US to the idea of enshrining these guarantees in an official treaty.

Yermak added that the meeting between the two presidents could lend weight to the US peace plan and show Russian representatives that America supports the peace plan.

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