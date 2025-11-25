Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Trump on 27 November to finalise peace agreement, - OP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet with US President Donald Trump "as soon as possible" to finalise a peace plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, in a comment to Axios.
Thanksgiving meeting
"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet with President Trump 'as soon as possible' — possibly during Thanksgiving — to finalise a joint US-Ukrainian agreement on the terms for ending the war," Yermak said.
Thanksgiving in the United States in 2025 will be celebrated on 27 November.
The issue of territories will be discussed separately
American and Ukrainian officials have already agreed on most aspects of the plan, which has undergone significant changes compared to the initial 28-point proposal by the US. However, according to Yermak, Zelenskyy wants to discuss the issue of territories directly with Trump.
"I hope that President Zelenskyy's visit will take place as soon as possible, because it will help President Trump continue his historic mission to end this war," Yermak said.
"Red lines" and security guarantees
At the same time, he assured that the current draft peace plan is in Ukraine's interests and respects its "red lines".
In addition, the head of the Presidential Office stated that Ukraine will not abandon its aspiration to become a member of NATO, as enshrined in the Constitution, but acknowledged that "we are now living in reality, we are not in NATO."
Regarding security guarantees, he said that they would be "legally binding" and that there had been a "positive reaction" from the US to the idea of enshrining these guarantees in an official treaty.
Yermak added that the meeting between the two presidents could lend weight to the US peace plan and show Russian representatives that America supports the peace plan.
What preceded this?
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
- The new US peace plan to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war has been reduced from 28 points to 19.
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