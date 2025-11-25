Trump and Zelenskyy will discuss territorial issues in person, - Axios

The United States has agreed to strengthen security guarantees for Ukraine as part of negotiations on a 28-point "peace proposal."

This was reported by Axios, according to Censor.NET.

According to the publication, "the US has agreed to strengthen the security guarantees project proposed alongside the initial 28-point plan." At the same time, the Ukrainian and American sides agreed that the most sensitive issue—possible territorial concessions—would be discussed face-to-face between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Axios also notes that Kyiv and Washington have agreed to exclude from the framework document a number of topics that are not directly related to peace in Ukraine. These include the future of NATO, European security, and US relations with Russia.

Against this backdrop, the publication quotes Sergey Lavrov, who said that Moscow would not accept the new document if it deviated from the agreements that Trump and Putin allegedly reached during their talks in Alaska.

In addition, Axios quoted a statement by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov. He noted that Ukraine is ready to organize a visit by President Zelenskyy to the US in the near future — even before the end of November — to conclude an agreement. The date of the meeting has not yet been determined.

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