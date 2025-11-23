Current version of peace plan already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities, - Umierov

The current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov, according to Censor.NET.

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"The current version of the document, although still in the final stages of agreement, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities," Umierov said.

Read more: EU has identified three mandatory principles for peace plan for Ukraine, - von der Leyen

Ukraine expects further progress

The NSDC Secretary added that Ukraine "highly values constructive cooperation with the United States and their attentive attitude to our comments."

"This allows us to move forward in the joint process. We expect further progress throughout the day," Umierov said.

Negotiations in Geneva