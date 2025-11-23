Ukrainian delegation held meetings with EU advisors in Geneva, consultations with US are ahead - OP

The Ukrainian delegation appointed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begun its work in Geneva.

This was announced by the head of the delegation, Andrii Yermak, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

According to Yermak, he has already held his first meeting with the national security advisors of the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany: Jonathan Powell, Emmanuel Bon, and Günter Zauder.

"The next meeting is with the US delegation. We are very constructive. In general, a series of meetings in various formats are planned for today. We continue to work together to achieve a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine," the statement said.

Read more: Before starting work on peace plan, it is necessary to know exactly who its author is and where it was created - Tusk

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg believes that the peace plan proposed by the US is realistic for signing by both Ukraine and Russia.

What is known about the peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.

Read more: US peace plan played into Zelenskyy’s hands, erasing anti-corruption tensions - ZN.ua