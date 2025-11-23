Before starting work on peace plan, it is necessary to know exactly who its author is and where it was created - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that before partners begin working on the 28-point peace plan, it would be good to know exactly who authored it and where it was created.

According to Censor.NET, Tusk wrote about this on social network X.

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"Together with the leaders of Europe, Canada, and Japan, we have declared our readiness to work on the 28-point plan, despite some reservations. However, before we begin our work, it would be good to know exactly who authored the plan and where it was created," the statement said.

Read more: US peace plan played into Zelenskyy’s hands, erasing anti-corruption tensions - ZN.ua

We would like to remind you that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured that the peace proposal was developed by Washington. It is based on proposals from the Russian side, but also takes into account previous and current proposals from Ukraine.

What preceded it?

Earlier, The Guardian wrote that the US "peace plan" may have been originally written in Russian.

Some Republican and Democratic congressmen criticized the peace plan, saying that it "looks more like Putin's plan."

Read more: Kellogg on peace agreement: I think we can push Ukrainians to do this, and then Russians

What is known about the peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.