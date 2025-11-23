Kellogg on peace agreement: I think we can push Ukrainians to do this, and then Russians

Kit Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, believes that the peace plan proposed by the US is realistic for both Ukraine and Russia to sign.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP, Kellogg stated this in an interview with Fox News.

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"It's a good plan"

"The framework agreement exists to reach a conclusion... I think we can push the Ukrainians towards this, and later the Russians.

It's a good plan. There are some points that need to be clearly codified and explained in more detail, but we are almost there," the special envoy said.

According to Kellogg, Zelenskyy may come to the US to sign this agreement, "but there are no guarantees."

Read more: Driscoll’s meeting with NATO ambassadors on peace agreement was gloomy, - Guardian

Holding elections in Ukraine

He also emphasised elections as a condition of the plan to "reassure Ukrainians and the free world."

"There is another point in the plan that I think is also important, namely, the holding of elections. The plan clearly states that Ukraine must hold elections within 100 days. Based on what the people I spoke with told me, this can be done in about 90 days, but it will be an interesting process. I believe that elections are necessary to reassure the people and reassure the free world, but this is one of the conditions of the plan," he said.

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What is known about the peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and others.

According to some reports, the plan provides security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrendering the entire Donbas region, including the territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reducing the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces;

a reduction in US military aid;

recognising Russian as an official language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the terms of the plan.