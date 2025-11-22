Driscoll’s meeting with NATO ambassadors on peace agreement was gloomy, - Guardian

Late on Friday evening, November 21, in Kyiv, US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll briefed NATO ambassadors on the American peace plan. This took place after talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a phone call with the White House.

This is reported by The Guardian, according to Censor.NET.

The meeting was gloomy

"No deal is perfect, but it has to be made sooner or later," Driscoll said, according to one of those present.

The publication writes that the mood in the room was gloomy. A number of European ambassadors questioned the content of the agreement and the way in which the US conducted negotiations with Russia without informing its allies.

"It was a terrible meeting. Again, an argument like 'you don't have any cards,'" the source said, referring to Trump's statement that Zelenskyy had no trump cards during the exchange between the US and Ukrainian leaders at the White House on February 28.

Driscoll declined to elaborate on whether the deal on the negotiating table was consistent with the 28-point plan that had been published in the press.

"Some things are important, some are decorative, and we focused on the ones that matter," he said, according to the source.

Julie Davis, the US Chargé d'Affaires in Kyiv, was also present at this meeting. She told other diplomats that although the terms of the agreement were tough on Ukraine, it had no choice but to agree or face worse consequences in the future.

"The agreement will not get better, it will get worse," she said.

Read more: Zelenskyy informed leaders of Northern Europe and Baltic states about work on plan to end war

What is known about the peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.