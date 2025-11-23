EU has identified three mandatory principles for peace plan for Ukraine, - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that European allies have agreed on three key principles for a peace plan for Ukraine.

This is mentioned in von der Leyen's statement on peace talks on the European Commission website, reports Censor.NET.

According to her, any reliable and sustainable peace plan must first and foremost "stop the killings and end the war without sowing the seeds of future conflict."

"We agreed on the key elements necessary for a just and lasting peace and sovereignty for Ukraine," von der Leyen said.

Key principles

Firstly, borders cannot be changed by force.

Secondly, as a sovereign state, Ukraine cannot have restrictions on its armed forces that would make the country vulnerable to future attacks and thereby undermine European security.

Thirdly, the central role of the European Union in ensuring peace for Ukraine must be fully reflected.

"Ukraine must have the freedom and sovereign right to choose its own destiny. It has chosen a European destiny. This begins with the country's recovery, its integration into our single market and our defense industrial base, and ultimately, its accession to our Union," the President of the European Commission emphasized.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Trump will finalize peace plan at face-to-face meeting, Reuters reports

Return of children abducted by the Russian Federation

In addition, von der Leyen stressed the need to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

"Of all the horrors caused by Russia's war, none is as painful as this. Tens of thousands of boys and girls remain captive in Russia. They are frightened and miss their loved ones. We must put these children at the top of the global agenda," she added.

Що передувало?

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine's European allies reject the US plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine in its current form. The EU intends to change at least four points of the plan.

EU representatives participating in consultations on the new peace plan will pressure the Trump administration to soften its proposal to transfer the Donbas region to Russia.

What is known about the peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.