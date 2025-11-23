Zelenskyy and Trump will finalize peace plan at face-to-face meeting, - Reuters

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump intend to finalize a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine during face-to-face negotiations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

An American official said that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived on Sunday, November 23, to participate in negotiations to end the full-scale Russian invasion.

According to him, the final details of a possible peace agreement are still being discussed, and no decision will be made until the two presidents meet.

"We hope to agree on the final details... to conclude an agreement that is beneficial for them (Ukraine. - Ed.)," said the American official.

"Nothing will be achieved until the two presidents meet," he added, referring to Trump and Zelenskyy.

Read more: US peace plan played into Zelenskyy’s hands, erasing anti-corruption tensions - ZN.ua

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva, with consultations with the US ahead.

What is known about the peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.