Zelenskyy on first results of negotiations in Geneva: US proposals may take into account elements important to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

He shared this information on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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First results

"The Ukrainian delegation is working in Geneva today to find workable solutions to end the war, restore peace and ensure lasting security. There have already been brief reports from the team on the results of the first meetings and talks. There is now an understanding that the American proposals may take into account a number of elements that are based on the Ukrainian vision and are critical to Ukraine's national interests," the head of state said.

Further work continues

The president added that further work is currently underway to ensure that all elements are truly effective in achieving the main goal that our people are counting on – to finally put an end to the bloodshed and war.

Negotiations in Geneva

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation appointed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had begun work in Geneva.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Carney discussed peace plan: We are working to ensure that fundamental positions are effective