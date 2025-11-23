Zelenskyy and Carney discussed peace plan: We are working to ensure that fundamental positions are effective

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Yes, the president called this conversation "good and very useful."

What did you talk about?

Zelenskyy told the Canadian prime minister about the work of the negotiating teams today in Switzerland.

"Ukraine is committed to working as constructively as possible on the steps proposed by the United States. We are working to make the path to ending the war a realistic one and to ensure that principled positions are effective," he emphasized.

Support for Ukraine

The president also thanked the prime minister for his support and willingness to help where needed.

"We are also planning a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing at the beginning of next week. We value this format of coordination among a wider circle of partners so that everyone is involved and informed about the peace process," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, it was reported that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to discuss the details of the US peace plan with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read more: Ukrainian delegation held meetings with EU advisors in Geneva, consultations with US are ahead - OP

What is known about the peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including those territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduction in the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

reduction in US military aid;

recognition of Russian as an official language and support for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.