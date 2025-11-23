Rubio after talks in Geneva: US will make "some changes" to peace plan

Following talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington's team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.

His statement was quoted by Sky News, according to Censor.NET.

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Rubio on the results of the talks

Rubio called the talks in Geneva "the most productive and important since we have been involved in this process."

"We have a very good working version that has already been created based on the proposals of all relevant parties involved in this process, and we have now been able to consider some of these issues, point by point. And I think we have made significant progress," the Secretary of State said.

He noted that representatives of the delegations are currently working on "some of the proposals that have been provided to us."

"So we are working on them, making some changes in the hope of further reducing the differences and getting closer to something that will be acceptable to both Ukraine and, obviously, the United States," Rubio said.

Read more: Main round of negotiations between US and Ukraine on peace plan has begun in Geneva, - media

Negotiations in Geneva