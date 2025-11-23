Rubio after talks in Geneva: US will make "some changes" to peace plan
Following talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington's team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
His statement was quoted by Sky News, according to Censor.NET.
Rubio on the results of the talks
Rubio called the talks in Geneva "the most productive and important since we have been involved in this process."
"We have a very good working version that has already been created based on the proposals of all relevant parties involved in this process, and we have now been able to consider some of these issues, point by point. And I think we have made significant progress," the Secretary of State said.
He noted that representatives of the delegations are currently working on "some of the proposals that have been provided to us."
"So we are working on them, making some changes in the hope of further reducing the differences and getting closer to something that will be acceptable to both Ukraine and, obviously, the United States," Rubio said.
Negotiations in Geneva
- We will remind you that on Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and the United States began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
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