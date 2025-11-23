Main round of negotiations between US and Ukraine on peace plan has begun in Geneva, - media

On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Suspilne, citing a source in the Ukrainian delegation, according to Censor.NET.

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Negotiations in Geneva

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.

The news is being updated...

Read more: Zelenskyy and Carney discussed peace plan: We are working to ensure that fundamental positions are effective