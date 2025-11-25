Zelenskyy and Merz discussed steps to end war and meeting of "Coalition of Willing"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

What did you talk about?

"Germany has been helping us a lot since the beginning of this war – militarily, financially, politically. Thank you for the fact that we in Ukraine can always count on German leadership and support," the statement said.

Zelenskyy noted that he shared with the chancellor the latest details of the work on steps to end the war: "We are coordinating so that all our partners are informed."

"Yesterday, the Ukrainian team returned from Geneva, provided a full report and an updated framework document. Communication with the American side continues, and I am grateful for all the efforts of America and President Trump personally," the president said.

In addition, the parties discussed developments and coordinated next steps.

Read more: Ukraine views Trump’s peace plan positively, criticism is unfounded – White House

Coalition of the Willing

"We also touched upon the agenda of today's meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which Germany will co-chair. Thank you for your support, we will remain in constant contact," Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder, on November 25, the Coalition of the Willing will hold an online meeting to discuss the results of the Geneva talks and coordinate further actions.