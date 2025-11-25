Ukraine views Trump’s peace plan positively, criticism is unfounded – White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Ukraine is deeply involved in discussions on Trump’s peace plan. She dismissed the criticism and stressed that the U.S. administration is committed to ending the war.

According to Censor.NET, Leavitt made the statement during a briefing.

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She suggested that criticism was coming from people who have no idea what they are talking about, or from those who are not interested in ending the fighting because they allegedly profit from it.

"I would point any critics to what Ukrainians themselves have said: they have spoken very positively about this plan. They were deeply involved. They directly shaped the document, and we are in direct contact with them," the spokesperson noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Trump to discuss territorial issues under updated peace plan – Bloomberg

The White House rejects accusations that it is "taking sides" in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Leavitt stated that the US is not favouring either side in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Claims of U.S. bias, she said, "reflect a complete misunderstanding of the facts."

Leavitt stressed that no one in the U.S. administration "benefits in any way from this war" and that the president and his team remain focused on ending the conflict as soon as possible.

"We want this war to end, and that is exactly what the president and his team are working tirelessly on," she emphasised.

The White House representative also recalled the United States’ successful mediation in the agreement between Israel and Hamas on the release of hostages.

"So everyone should respect the work this administration is doing and calmly watch developments unfold," Leavitt said.

Read more: Negotiations between Ukraine and US in Geneva nearly collapsed due to leaks of peace plan in media, - Kyslytsia