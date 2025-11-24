Ukraine–US talks in Geneva were nearly derailed by "leaks" of peace plan to media, - Kyslytsia

Although the negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Geneva ended on a positive note, they nearly collapsed due to the tense atmosphere even before the meeting began.

This was reported to the Financial Times newspaper by Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia, according to Censor.NET.

Americans were annoyed

According to him, on Sunday morning, November 23, the atmosphere in Geneva was "very tense."

The American delegation arrived irritated by media leaks in the days leading up to the meeting and public debate about the origin of the first draft of the peace plan.

"The first few hours were just... the situation was hanging by a thread," Kyslytsia said.

Only after nearly two hours of negotiations between the head of the Presidential Office and the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Andrii Yermak, and the American delegation was it possible to "lower the tension" and return the dialogue to a constructive path, the official added.

"In the end, we were able to go to the US representative office and start a real conversation," Kyslytsia summed up.

Read more: 28-point "peace plan" in form in which everyone saw it no longer exists, - OP

What happened before