28-point "peace plan" in form in which everyone saw it no longer exists, - OP

The Ukrainian and American delegations discussed each point of the proposed peace plan with the United States.

This was reported on Facebook by Oleksandr Bevz, advisor to the head of the President's Office, according to Censor.NET.

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"The 28-point plan in the form in which everyone saw it no longer exists. Some of the points were removed, some were changed. None of the comments made by the Ukrainian side were left without a response," he stressed.

Read more: Russia wants to impose "peace" that is beneficial to it because its economy is weak, - Tusk

According to Bevz, the final decisions on the most problematic issues will be made by the presidents.

"There is much more conspiracy theory than reality - the 'friendly' Ipsos has traditionally done its job.

Someday I will write in my memoirs how the delegation's leadership fought its way through the thicket of manipulations so that this meeting would not only take place, but would be constructive," he concluded.

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