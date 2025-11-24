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28-point "peace plan" in form in which everyone saw it no longer exists, - OP

The OP reported on the negotiations in Geneva: the peace plan has been changed

The Ukrainian and American delegations discussed each point of the proposed peace plan with the United States.

This was reported on Facebook by Oleksandr Bevz, advisor to the head of the President's Office, according to Censor.NET.

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"The 28-point plan in the form in which everyone saw it no longer exists. Some of the points were removed, some were changed. None of the comments made by the Ukrainian side were left without a response," he stressed.

Read more: Russia wants to impose "peace" that is beneficial to it because its economy is weak, - Tusk

According to Bevz, the final decisions on the most problematic issues will be made by the presidents.

"There is much more conspiracy theory than reality - the 'friendly' Ipsos has traditionally done its job.

Someday I will write in my memoirs how the delegation's leadership fought its way through the thicket of manipulations so that this meeting would not only take place, but would be constructive," he concluded.

The OP reported on the negotiations in Geneva: the peace plan has been changed

Read more: I hope that Zelenskyy will accept my invitation to Warsaw, - Nawrocki

What happened before

  • On Sunday, November 23, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
  • Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU, and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
  • Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, November 23, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.

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Oleksandr Bevz (2) Donald Trump (2978)
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