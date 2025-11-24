Russia wants to impose "peace" that is beneficial to it because its economy is weak, - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that Russia may have initiated peace talks now due to the weakness of its own economy.

He made this statement on the sidelines of the EU-Africa summit, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

According to the head of the Polish government, the West should continue to exert pressure on Russia, which is already facing very serious economic problems.

"We must maintain the sanctions policy because they really work. I said that the Polish point of view also includes the belief that Russia may be interested in imposing a peace that is favorable to it, also because it no longer has the economic and financial strength to continue the war," he stressed.

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