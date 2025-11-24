Russia wants to impose "peace" that is beneficial to it because its economy is weak, - Tusk
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that Russia may have initiated peace talks now due to the weakness of its own economy.
He made this statement on the sidelines of the EU-Africa summit, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.
According to the head of the Polish government, the West should continue to exert pressure on Russia, which is already facing very serious economic problems.
"We must maintain the sanctions policy because they really work. I said that the Polish point of view also includes the belief that Russia may be interested in imposing a peace that is favorable to it, also because it no longer has the economic and financial strength to continue the war," he stressed.
What happened before
- On Sunday, November 23, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU, and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, November 23, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
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