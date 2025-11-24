Coordinated EU participation in Geneva has led to significant progress in peace talks on Ukraine, - von der Leyen
The coordinated work of European Union representatives during the peace talks in Geneva on Sunday, attended by delegations from the US, Ukraine, and the EU, contributed to significant progress in reaching agreements.
This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.
"Effective and coordinated European participation, as well as a strong European presence in Geneva, have allowed us to make significant progress in negotiations for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Although there is still work to be done, there is now a solid foundation for moving forward. At the same time, we must remain united and continue to put Ukraine's interests at the center of our efforts. This is about the security of our entire continent now and in the future. And today's meeting in Luanda confirmed that we are united in our support for Ukraine," von der Leyen said.
Respect for sovereignty
The President of the European Commission also stressed that Ukraine's territory and sovereignty must be respected.
"Only Ukraine, as a sovereign country, can make decisions about its armed forces. The choice of their fate is in their hands. I also want to emphasize Europe's central role in the country's future. Tomorrow we will continue to work with our partners in the Coalition of the Willing," she added.
The issue of children
Von der Leyen also said that today she again raised the issue of the plight of abducted and missing Ukrainian children.
"Each of them must return home. I was glad that this topic resonated with the leaders," the European Commission President stressed.
What happened before
- On Sunday, November 23, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU, and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, November 23, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
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