Coordinated EU participation in Geneva has led to significant progress in peace talks on Ukraine, - von der Leyen

The coordinated work of European Union representatives during the peace talks in Geneva on Sunday, attended by delegations from the US, Ukraine, and the EU, contributed to significant progress in reaching agreements.

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Effective and coordinated European participation, as well as a strong European presence in Geneva, have allowed us to make significant progress in negotiations for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Although there is still work to be done, there is now a solid foundation for moving forward. At the same time, we must remain united and continue to put Ukraine's interests at the center of our efforts. This is about the security of our entire continent now and in the future. And today's meeting in Luanda confirmed that we are united in our support for Ukraine," von der Leyen said.

Respect for sovereignty

The President of the European Commission also stressed that Ukraine's territory and sovereignty must be respected.

"Only Ukraine, as a sovereign country, can make decisions about its armed forces. The choice of their fate is in their hands. I also want to emphasize Europe's central role in the country's future. Tomorrow we will continue to work with our partners in the Coalition of the Willing," she added.

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The issue of children

Von der Leyen also said that today she again raised the issue of the plight of abducted and missing Ukrainian children.

"Each of them must return home. I was glad that this topic resonated with the leaders," the European Commission President stressed.

What happened before