Trump on Ukraine-Russia talks: "Something good may be happening"

Commenting on the progress in peace talks, US President Donald Trump said that "something good may be happening."

He announced this on Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

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"Is it really possible that big progress is being made in Peace Talks between Russia and Ukraine??? Don’t believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" he said.

Read more: Trump did not delve into details of peace plan for Ukraine – WP

Background

On Sunday, 23 November, Ukrainian and U.S. delegations began talks in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported initial results of the Geneva talks involving delegations from the United States, Ukraine, the EU and Britain on the U.S. plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.

Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.

Read more: Progress in peace talks: US and Ukraine agree on key provisions