Trump did not delve into details of peace plan for Ukraine – WP

US President Donald Trump was not directly involved in the details of his administration’s 28-point peace plan for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Washington Post.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The newspaper cited an unnamed US official who said Trump has only limited knowledge of the talks on a deal with Ukraine. According to the source, when Trump is told, "I’ll try to get a deal," he replies, "Great, see what you can do," and that is the full extent of what he knows.

The official also spoke of "chaos" inside the US administration.

"There was absolute chaos all day, because even different parts of the White House don’t know what’s going on. It’s shameful," the official said.

Privately, the Trump administration "did not view the plan as set in stone," a source familiar with the negotiations said.

Read more: Geneva talks: Ukraine and U.S. issue joint statement

"The Ukrainians were told there is some room for negotiation," the interlocutor noted.

However, Washington "also made it clear it wants to reach an agreement as quickly as possible," and that "the threat of suspending U.S. assistance is very real," he stressed.

Questions remain over whether Trump’s team can reach an agreement with Ukrainian and European partners by the US-set deadline, i.e., before Thanksgiving Day.

What happened before

On Sunday, 23 November, Ukrainian and U.S. delegations began talks in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported initial results of the Geneva talks involving delegations from the United States, Ukraine, the EU and Britain on the U.S. plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.

Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.

What is known about the peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the involvement of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and others.

Some reports say the plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the alleged conditions include: