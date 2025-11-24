Geneva talks: Ukraine and U.S. issue joint statement

Following talks in Geneva, the Ukrainian and U.S. sides have prepared an updated and refined framework document on a peaceful settlement. According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a joint Ukraine–U.S. statement. The sides noted the constructive nature of the discussions and meaningful progress in aligning their positions.

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Results of the negotiations

"Both sides recognized the consultations as highly productive. The discussions showed meaningful progress in aligning positions and identifying clear next steps," the joint statement said. It also stressed that any future agreement must fully respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and deliver a sustainable and just peace.

Read more: US peace plan was developed by Witkoff, Dmitriev and Trump’s son-in-law, - Bloomberg

Ukraine thanked the US and President Donald Trump personally for efforts to end the war and save lives. The sides agreed to continue work on joint proposals in the coming days and to stay in close contact with European partners.

"Final decisions will be made by the presidents of Ukraine and the United States," the statement added.

Zelensky may visit Washington this week

Meanwhile, American and Ukrainian officials are discussing a possible visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States, which could take place as early as this week.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters, citing two sources familiar with the Geneva talks

Read more: EU has identified three mandatory principles for peace plan for Ukraine, - von der Leyen

According to one of Reuters’ sources, the main purpose of the trip is for Zelenskyy to discuss the most sensitive elements of the proposed peace plan in person with U.S. President Donald Trump. This includes, in particular, the issue of territories, which is central to any future agreements.

No official date for the visit has been set yet.

Read more: Zelenskyy on first results of negotiations in Geneva: US proposals may take into account elements important to Ukraine

What happened before

On Sunday, 23 November, Ukrainian and U.S. delegations began talks in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported initial results of the Geneva talks involving delegations from the United States, Ukraine, the EU and Britain on the U.S. plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.

Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.

Read more: Trump said that proposed US peace plan is not final offer