Trump said that proposed US peace plan is not final offer

US President Donald Trump has stated that the current US peace plan for Ukraine is not a final proposal.

He said this while speaking to journalists near the White House, according to Sky News, as reported by Censor.NET.

The current plan is not a final proposal.

Journalists asked the American leader whether the 28-point plan was a "final proposal".

"No, far from it," Trump replied.

He added: "We would like to achieve peace, it should have happened a long time ago. The war between Ukraine and Russia should never have happened. If I were president, it would never have happened. We are trying to end it. One way or another, we must put an end to it."

Earlier, Trump said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would have to accept the plan proposed by the US or continue fighting.

What is known about the peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and others.

According to some reports, the plan provides security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas, including the territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reducing the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces;

a reduction in US military aid;

recognising Russian as an official language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the terms of the plan.

Read more: Driscoll’s meeting with NATO ambassadors on peace agreement was gloomy, - Guardian