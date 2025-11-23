US peace plan was developed by Witkoff, Dmitriev and Trump’s son-in-law, - Bloomberg

The US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine, consisting of 28 points, was the result of behind-the-scenes negotiations between US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Russian dictator Kirill Dmitriev's special representative.

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

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Who developed the plan?

According to the agency's interlocutors, Witkoff and Dmitriev developed the plan during their October meeting in Miami, which was also attended by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who worked with Witkoff on a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Rubio and Trump found out later

According to Bloomberg, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was unaware of the plan's preparation for a long time.

Trump, according to the publication, learned of the plan at the last minute, but he approved the document after being informed.

Read more: Current version of peace plan already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities, - Umierov

The role of Vance and Driscoll

Bloomberg's interlocutors note that against this backdrop, the role of US Vice President Jay D. Vance in ending Russia's war against Ukraine has grown.

It is noted that Vance has long maintained friendly relations with US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, who in recent days has become a "new mediator" in communications with the European side regarding Ukraine.

"The fact that it was a figure close to the vice president who was tasked with promoting the plan during last week's trip to Kyiv was telling," the article says.

According to Bloomberg, Driscoll is in constant contact with Witkoff and Vance.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Carney discussed peace plan: We are working to ensure that fundamental positions are effective

What is known about the peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and others.

According to some reports, the plan provides security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include: