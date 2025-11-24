Progress in peace talks: US and Ukraine agree on key provisions

Representatives of the United States and Ukraine held a productive meeting on peace accords, discussing security guarantees, economic development and political sovereignty. Both sides noted progress and agreed to continue consultations.

Censor.NET reports that this was stated in a readout published by The American Presidency Project at UCSB.

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"The Ukrainian delegation affirmed that all of their principal concerns—security guarantees, long-term economic development, infrastructure protection, freedom of navigation, and political sovereignty—were thoroughly addressed during the meeting. They expressed appreciation for the structured approach taken to incorporate their feedback into each component of the emerging settlement framework," the statement says.

It is noted that Ukrainian representatives stated that, based on the revisions and clarifications presented today, they believe the current draft reflects their national interests and provides credible and enforceable mechanisms to safeguard Ukraine's security in both the near and long term. They underscored that the strengthened security guarantee architecture, combined with commitments on non-aggression, energy stability, and reconstruction, meaningfully addresses their core strategic requirements.

"Secretary of State Rubio and his team reiterated the United States' firm commitment to ensuring that Ukraine's sovereignty, security, and future prosperity remain central to the ongoing diplomatic process. They emphasized that this work is driven by President Trump's goal of ending a war that has taken the lives of millions of people and preventing further loss of life through a durable and enforceable peace. Both sides welcomed the steady progress made and agreed to continue consultations as the agreements move toward final refinement," the readout states

Read more: Rubio after talks in Geneva: US will make "some changes" to peace plan

The statement emphasizes that the meeting ended with a shared understanding that a significant step forward was made today, and that continued close coordination will be vital as the parties work toward a durable, comprehensive peace.

What happened before

On Sunday, 23 November, Ukrainian and U.S. delegations began talks in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported initial results of the Geneva talks involving delegations from the United States, Ukraine, the EU and Britain on the U.S. plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.

Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.

Read more: Peace plan was prepared by US and is based on proposals from both Russia and Ukraine - Rubio