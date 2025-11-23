Peace plan was prepared by US and is based on proposals from both Russia and Ukraine - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured that the peace proposal was developed by Washington and is being offered as a solid basis for the current negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, Rubio wrote about this on social media.

"The peace proposal was prepared by the United States. It is being offered as a solid basis for further negotiations. It is based on proposals from the Russian side, but also takes into account previous and current proposals from Ukraine," Rubio wrote.

Read more: Trump said that proposed US peace plan is not final offer

What preceded it?

Earlier, The Guardian wrote that the US "peace plan" could have been written in Russian.

Some Republican and Democratic congressmen criticised the peace plan, saying that it "looks more like Putin's plan".

What is known about the peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and others.

According to some reports, the plan provides security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrendering the entire Donbas, including the territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reducing the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces;

reducing US military aid;

recognising Russian as an official language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the terms of the plan.