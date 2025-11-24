I hope that Zelenskyy will accept my invitation to Warsaw, - Nawrocki

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has announced that he is inviting and awaiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw.

He made this statement during a joint press conference in Prague with Czech leader Petr Pavel, according to Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform.

Invitation for Zelenskyy

"It would be a pleasure for me to visit every place and every country with the president, because the Czech Republic is a very important country for Poland. When it comes to bilateral relations between Poland and Ukraine, regardless of the fact that it is in Poland's strategic interests to support Ukraine... I am waiting for President Zelenskyy in Warsaw and I hope that President Zelensky will accept my invitation to Warsaw," Nawrocki said.

He added that he is also inviting President Pavel to Warsaw for this meeting with Zelenskyy.

"Peace plan" for Ukraine

Touching on the issue of the "peace plan," Nawrocki emphasized that Russia is the aggressor and that it is in the interests of European countries, including Poland, to achieve genuine peace, rather than a peace that would allow Russia to "mobilize its resources, leading to another war in the coming years."

He also warned that Russia is not complying with agreements and that this poses a threat to any potential peace agreement that may be signed.

Nawrocki added that today, the only person in the world who can force Putin to make peace is US President Donald Trump.

Read more: In evening, I expect full report on negotiations in Geneva, - Zelenskyy

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