I hope that Zelenskyy will accept my invitation to Warsaw, - Nawrocki
Polish President Karol Nawrocki has announced that he is inviting and awaiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw.
He made this statement during a joint press conference in Prague with Czech leader Petr Pavel, according to Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform.
Invitation for Zelenskyy
"It would be a pleasure for me to visit every place and every country with the president, because the Czech Republic is a very important country for Poland. When it comes to bilateral relations between Poland and Ukraine, regardless of the fact that it is in Poland's strategic interests to support Ukraine... I am waiting for President Zelenskyy in Warsaw and I hope that President Zelensky will accept my invitation to Warsaw," Nawrocki said.
He added that he is also inviting President Pavel to Warsaw for this meeting with Zelenskyy.
"Peace plan" for Ukraine
Touching on the issue of the "peace plan," Nawrocki emphasized that Russia is the aggressor and that it is in the interests of European countries, including Poland, to achieve genuine peace, rather than a peace that would allow Russia to "mobilize its resources, leading to another war in the coming years."
He also warned that Russia is not complying with agreements and that this poses a threat to any potential peace agreement that may be signed.
Nawrocki added that today, the only person in the world who can force Putin to make peace is US President Donald Trump.
What happened before
- On Sunday, November 23, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU, and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, November 23, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
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