In evening, I expect full report on negotiations in Geneva, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.
He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
"We discussed the diplomatic situation and bilateral cooperation. Thank you for your advice and support—Norway, as always, is helping.
I told the Prime Minister about the first results of the advisors' work in Geneva," the statement said.
According to the president, the Ukrainian delegation is now returning home.
"And I am waiting for a full report this evening on the progress of the negotiations in Geneva and the key points made by our partners. Based on the reports, we will decide on further steps and timing.
We will continue to coordinate with Europe and other partners around the world. We are counting on achieving the desired results, and I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine," Zelenskyy concluded.
What happened before
- On Sunday, November 23, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU, and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, November 23, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
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