In evening, I expect full report on negotiations in Geneva, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"We discussed the diplomatic situation and bilateral cooperation. Thank you for your advice and support—Norway, as always, is helping.

I told the Prime Minister about the first results of the advisors' work in Geneva," the statement said.

According to the president, the Ukrainian delegation is now returning home.

"And I am waiting for a full report this evening on the progress of the negotiations in Geneva and the key points made by our partners. Based on the reports, we will decide on further steps and timing.

We will continue to coordinate with Europe and other partners around the world. We are counting on achieving the desired results, and I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine," Zelenskyy concluded.

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