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"No one has right to cross them": Stefanchuk named Ukraine’s red lines in peace talks
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, speaking at the opening of the Crimean Platform parliamentary summit, which is taking place on November 24 in Sweden, outlined the rules of a peace agreement.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.
At the same time, according to Stefanchuk, Ukraine has certain "red lines" that "no one has the right to cross—neither physically, legally, nor morally."
"Red lines"
- No legal recognition of the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories.
- No restrictions on the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- No veto on Ukraine's right to choose its future allies.
- "Any genuine peace process must be based on a very clear principle: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, and nothing about Europe without Europe," the speaker emphasized.
According to media reports, all of the "red lines" he listed were included in the 28-point peace plan recently proposed by the United States as a basis for peace talks to end Russia's war in Ukraine.
What happened before
- On Sunday, November 23, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU, and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, November 23, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
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