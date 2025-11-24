"No one has right to cross them": Stefanchuk named Ukraine’s red lines in peace talks

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, speaking at the opening of the Crimean Platform parliamentary summit, which is taking place on November 24 in Sweden, outlined the rules of a peace agreement.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

At the same time, according to Stefanchuk, Ukraine has certain "red lines" that "no one has the right to cross—neither physically, legally, nor morally."

"Red lines"

No legal recognition of the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories.

No restrictions on the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

No veto on Ukraine's right to choose its future allies.

"Any genuine peace process must be based on a very clear principle: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, and nothing about Europe without Europe," the speaker emphasized.

According to media reports, all of the "red lines" he listed were included in the 28-point peace plan recently proposed by the United States as a basis for peace talks to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Read more: Geneva talks: Ukraine and U.S. issue joint statement

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