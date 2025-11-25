Zelenskyy and Trump to discuss territorial issues under updated peace plan – Bloomberg
The latest draft of the peace plan no longer includes a provision that would redirect about $100 billion in Russian funds to U.S. programmes for Ukraine’s reconstruction.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Bloomberg.
"The proposal envisaged that the United States would receive 50% of the profits, while any unspent frozen assets would be channelled into a U.S.–Russia investment fund," the outlet noted.
Meanwhile, territorial issues, a key element of any potential settlement, are likely to be discussed during the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump. Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Brusylо said this in an interview with Bloomberg Television.
According to him, working-level negotiations will continue in the coming days.
"When all the issues are settled, and some will remain unresolved, for example territorial matters, then…," Brusylо said.
As for NATO membership, the presidential office representative stressed that "for Ukraine, this issue has not been taken off the agenda entirely."
Background
- On Sunday, 23 November, Ukrainian and U.S. delegations began talks in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine
- Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported initial results of the Geneva talks involving delegations from the United States, Ukraine, the EU and Britain on the U.S. plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stage of coordination and already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
- The new US peace plan to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war has been reduced from 28 points to 19.
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