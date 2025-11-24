US peace plan has been reduced from 28 points to 19, - FT

Following negotiations in Geneva on November 23, the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine was reduced from 28 points to 19.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

The US plan has been scaled back

At the same time, the publication's sources do not specify which points of the American plan were removed.

The talks in Geneva were the culmination of chaotic diplomatic negotiations over the weekend. Pressuring Ukraine to accept the agreement by Thursday, Trump said the plan was not a final US proposal. Rubio then tried to distance Washington from the proposal, only to say a few hours later that it had been authored by the US," the FT writes about the US plan.

We would like to remind you that Oleksander Bevz, an advisor to the Office of the President who participated in the negotiations in Geneva, reported that the 28-point "peace plan" in the form in which everyone saw it no longer exists.

Read more: Russia wants to impose "peace" that is beneficial to it because its economy is weak, - Tusk

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