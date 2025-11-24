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US peace plan has been reduced from 28 points to 19, - FT

negotiations

Following negotiations in Geneva on November 23, the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine was reduced from 28 points to 19.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

The US plan has been scaled back

At the same time, the publication's sources do not specify which points of the American plan were removed.

The talks in Geneva were the culmination of chaotic diplomatic negotiations over the weekend. Pressuring Ukraine to accept the agreement by Thursday, Trump said the plan was not a final US proposal. Rubio then tried to distance Washington from the proposal, only to say a few hours later that it had been authored by the US," the FT writes about the US plan.

  • We would like to remind you that Oleksander Bevz, an advisor to the Office of the President who participated in the negotiations in Geneva, reported that the 28-point "peace plan" in the form in which everyone saw it no longer exists.

Read more: Russia wants to impose "peace" that is beneficial to it because its economy is weak, - Tusk

What happened before

  • On Sunday, November 23, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
  • Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU, and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
  • Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, November 23, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.

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negotiations (1553) plan (65) USA (7134) Geneva (34)
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