Issues concerning EU and NATO will be discussed in separate negotiation track, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that issues related to the "peace plan" concerning the European Union and NATO are planned to be moved to a separate negotiation track.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The only beneficiary, if Europe and the US manage to fall out, will be the Russian Federation. Everyone must be aware of this. We cannot forget some fundamental key things in this work," Tykhyi said, adding that Ukraine's main position is to maintain unity among partners.

According to him, Ukraine considers the American peace proposals as a basis for further work, in which the European Union also plays an important role.

"In principle, there is already an understanding that issues concerning the EU and NATO collectively will be dealt with separately. This is very important, and we welcome it," the Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed.

Tykhyi also stressed that European partners must make a significant contribution to the final decision on the peace process, as it concerns not only Ukraine's security, but also the security of Europe as a whole.

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