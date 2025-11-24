Issues concerning EU and NATO will be discussed in separate negotiation track, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that issues related to the "peace plan" concerning the European Union and NATO are planned to be moved to a separate negotiation track.
This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.
"The only beneficiary, if Europe and the US manage to fall out, will be the Russian Federation. Everyone must be aware of this. We cannot forget some fundamental key things in this work," Tykhyi said, adding that Ukraine's main position is to maintain unity among partners.
According to him, Ukraine considers the American peace proposals as a basis for further work, in which the European Union also plays an important role.
"In principle, there is already an understanding that issues concerning the EU and NATO collectively will be dealt with separately. This is very important, and we welcome it," the Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed.
Tykhyi also stressed that European partners must make a significant contribution to the final decision on the peace process, as it concerns not only Ukraine's security, but also the security of Europe as a whole.
What happened before
- On Sunday, November 23, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU, and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, November 23, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
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