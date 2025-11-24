Number of points in "peace plan" are unacceptable to Europe, - Tusk
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that 28 points of the US peace plan need to be revised, as some of them are unacceptable.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.
According to him, it is particularly important that no agreement weakens the security of Poland and Europe as a whole.
"A peaceful settlement regarding Ukraine must strengthen, not weaken, our security," he said.
Tusk stressed that a peaceful settlement should not benefit the aggressor.
Therefore, he added, EU leaders are moving forward on what to do with Russia's frozen assets.
"It cannot be that Europe ultimately pays for Russia's actions," the Polish prime minister said.
Tusk added that negotiations remain "delicate" as European leaders seek to keep the US on their side.
"Europe must be united. We will do everything we can to keep the US on our side. We must act together on Russia, not as individual states," he concluded.
What happened before
- On Sunday, November 23, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU, and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, November 23, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
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