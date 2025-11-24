Number of points in "peace plan" are unacceptable to Europe, - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that 28 points of the US peace plan need to be revised, as some of them are unacceptable.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

According to him, it is particularly important that no agreement weakens the security of Poland and Europe as a whole.

"A peaceful settlement regarding Ukraine must strengthen, not weaken, our security," he said.

Tusk stressed that a peaceful settlement should not benefit the aggressor.

Therefore, he added, EU leaders are moving forward on what to do with Russia's frozen assets.

"It cannot be that Europe ultimately pays for Russia's actions," the Polish prime minister said.

Tusk added that negotiations remain "delicate" as European leaders seek to keep the US on their side.

"Europe must be united. We will do everything we can to keep the US on our side. We must act together on Russia, not as individual states," he concluded.

Read more: "No one has right to cross them": Stefanchuk named Ukraine’s red lines in peace talks

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