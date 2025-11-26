White House denied meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, which Yermak had previously mentioned - media
A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not currently planned. This was reported to Suspilne by a senior White House official on condition of anonymity, according to Censor.NET.
Prior to this, the head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, stated that Zelenskyy was ready to meet with the US president to finalise a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine "as soon as possible".
Yermak mentioned 27 November, when the US celebrates Thanksgiving.
The issue of territories will be discussed separately
American and Ukrainian officials have already agreed on most aspects of the plan, which has undergone significant changes compared to the initial 28-point proposal from the US. However, according to Yermak, Zelenskyy wants to discuss the issue of territories directly with Trump.
"I hope that President Zelenskyy's visit will take place as soon as possible, because it will help President Trump continue his historic mission to end this war," Yermak said.
"Red lines" and security guarantees
At the same time, he assured that the current draft peace plan is in Ukraine's interests and respects its "red lines".
In addition, the head of the Presidential Office stated that Ukraine will not abandon its aspiration to become a member of NATO, as enshrined in the Constitution, but acknowledged that "we are now living in reality, we are not in NATO."
Regarding security guarantees, he said that they would be "legally binding" and that there had been a "positive reaction" from the US to the idea of enshrining these guarantees in an official treaty.
Yermak added that the meeting between the two presidents could lend weight to the US peace plan and show Russian representatives that America supports the peace plan.
Earlier, it was reported that Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó believes that the US "peace plan" would have already led to peace between Russia and Ukraine if it had not been "sabotaged by Western European leaders. "
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