Russia launches 22 missiles and 460 drones at Ukraine. Four UAVs entered Moldova and Romania – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the overnight Russian strike on Ukraine.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The main Russian strike last night targeted the capital and the region. In the city, damage is reported to many residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. As of now, we know of thirteen people wounded and, unfortunately, six killed. My condolences to all their families and friends. Damage is reported in Odesa region: there were strikes on ports, on food facilities and infrastructure – with no military purpose whatsoever," he said.

The Russians also struck Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Cherkasy regions.

Read more: No meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump planned this week, - media

The main targets were the energy system and critical infrastructure.

"In total, the Russians used 22 missiles of various types, including aero-ballistic missiles, and more than 460 drones, most of them Russian-Iranian Shahed attack UAVs. We know that four of the drones headed towards our neighbours Moldova and Romania, and we have the exact times of their flyovers.

This is why all partners must remember that lives need to be saved every day. Weapons and air defence systems are crucial, just as sanctions pressure on the aggressor is crucial. There can be no pauses in assistance. The key thing now is for all partners, together and through joint efforts, to move towards diplomacy. Pressure on Russia must work. I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine," he concluded.

See more: Overnight Russian attacks on Odesa region: six injured, including two children. PHOTOS

Background

As reported by Censor.NET, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Kyiv. So far, six people have been killed and 12 injured in the strike.

See more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: six killed, 14 injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS