No meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump planned this week, - media

No meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump is scheduled in Washington this week.

This was reported by Suspilne, citing sources in the White House, according to Censor.NET.

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that US and Ukrainian officials are currently discussing the possibility of Volodymyr Zelenskyy visiting the US this week as part of President Trump's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine.

According to officials, Zelenskyy's visit depends on the results of peace talks that took place on November 23 in Geneva.

Read more: In evening, I expect full report on negotiations in Geneva, - Zelenskyy