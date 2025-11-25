Overnight Russian attacks on Odesa region: six injured, including two children. PHOTOS

Another massive attack by enemy drones on the Odesa region was recorded during the night. The Russians targeted energy and port infrastructure facilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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It was noted that the enemy attacked the Odesa region in the evening and overnight. Critical infrastructure facilities were damaged, as well as a road surface and a public transport stop.

"Six people were injured in the Russian attack, including two 13-year-old boys. Two 24-year-old women were also wounded, as well as a 40-year-old and an 80-year-old man," the Odessa Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

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Consequences of enemy attacks















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