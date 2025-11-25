Ruscists attacked Cherkasy region: house destroyed, damage reported. PHOTO
On the night of Tuesday, 25 November, Russian troops attacked the Cherkasy region.
This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, according to Censor.NET.
Air defense systems were in action
It was noted that Ukrainian air defense assets engaged the incoming targets. A total of 15 Russian UAVs were destroyed over the region.
"No one was injured. That is the main thing," the Head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration stressed.
Consequences
However, in the Cherkasy district, a fire broke out after a Russian UAV crashed. A residential house was destroyed by the blaze, and blast waves shattered windows in several neighbouring homes and a summer kitchen.
All necessary services are working. The inspection of the area is ongoing.
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