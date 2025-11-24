Occupiers attacked Pavlohrad with drones: 3 people injured, 20 cars damaged

The enemy attacked Pavlohrad with drones.

This was reported by Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the regional military administration, according to Censor.NET.

Details of the shelling

Three people were injured. Among them were a 37-year-old woman and an 18-year-old girl. A 31-year-old man also suffered injuries. All of them received medical assistance. Their condition is moderate.

Administrative buildings and one of the enterprises were destroyed. About a dozen cars were damaged, and four more were destroyed.

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