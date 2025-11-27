Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Holos faction, has published an investigation into "media hitmen" who target critics of the President’s Office.

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Zhelezniak said the investigation focuses on the case of journalist Yurii Nikolov, whose reporting on corruption in the Defence Ministry "brought down Yermak’s minister Reznikov". He immediately received physical threats outside his home. What happened next, Zhelezniak notes, looks highly suspicious and clearly impossible without instructions from top offices: the police identified the culprits, seized their phones with all the leads... and then halted the investigation. Two years on, the case is still frozen and whoever ordered the attack remains unknown.

According to the MP, the person who ordered the attack "blatantly exposed himself" through Telegram. It turned out to be someone who constantly promotes Yermak via the trash Telegram channel "Kartochniy Ofis" – black political strategist Volodymyr Petrov.

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According to Zhelezniak, this investigation gives the police all the legal grounds they need:

bring the person who ordered the attack to justice;

reclassify the case under a more serious criminal article, conspiracy by a group of individuals, which would allow for a three-year ban on professional activity.

"So now the police have every opportunity to prove that no one is interfering in the investigation. And that may well lead to the main beneficiaries of this operation," he added.

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