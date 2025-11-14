Leadership of NABU and SAPO expected possible searches and detentions until completion of Operation "Midas", - Klymenko

The leadership of NABU and SAPO anticipated the risks of searches or detentions even before the completion of Operation "Midas".

This was stated by SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko, according to Censor.NET, citing NV.

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Klymenko said that numerous meetings were held before the operation was carried out, as the case was complex and "required the involvement of all resources." According to him, one of the key questions was whether the team would be able to complete the operation before possible forceful actions against the leadership of the anti-corruption bodies.

"The key thing for us was whether we would be able to carry out this operation before they detained me or Semen," he said.

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The head of the SAPO added that in case of detention, the proceedings could be closed.

"We understood that it could happen that on Monday, before it comes out, they will come to us with some urgent searches, because the proceedings would simply be closed," Klymenko said.

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Mindichgate

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