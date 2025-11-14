Ukraine discusses corruption scandal in energy sector with US Congress, - Stefanishyna

Ukraine is maintaining contact with the US Congress regarding the latest corruption scandal in the energy sector in order to prevent any impact on international support for the country.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Truth, this was stated in an interview with NBC News by Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Olha Stefanishyna.

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The host asked Stefanishyna about the "scandal involving President Zelenskyy's administration," noting that Ukrainian issues could be used by US lawmakers as an argument against further aid to the country.

"We are, of course, in contact with a wide range of members of the House and Senate. We have provided the latest updates," she said.

Stefanyishyna clarified that the investigation involves two members of the government, but they do not report directly to the president.

She also emphasized that Zelenskyy responded promptly to the scandal in the administration. In particular, in less than a day, the president suspended the officials, and parliament will consider their dismissal next week. Sanctions have been imposed on the other figures involved in the case.

"We believe it is important that Ukraine has an effective institutional system in place and that there is no room for impunity. This is an unpleasant situation, but it is unprecedented in Ukraine's history. It means that the anti-corruption mechanisms we have put in place are really working," the ambassador concluded.

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