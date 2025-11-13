Newly created firm Vangar with charter capital of ₴1,000 pays bail for Zorina and Ustymenko – media
Thirty-seven million hryvnias in bail for two suspects in NABU’s "Midas" investigation, back-office "employees" responsible for money laundering, Lesia Ustymenko and Liudmyla Zorina, was posted by a newly created company called Vangar, which has a charter capital of just 1,000 hryvnias.
This was uncovered by journalists from the Schemes project (Radio Liberty), Censor.NET reports.
What is known about the company
Law enforcement sources told journalists that on 13 November, Vangar LLC transferred 25 million hryvnias in bail set by the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) for Ustymenko and 12 million hryvnias for Zorina.
Schemes found that Vangar is a Kyiv-based company with a charter capital of 1,000 hryvnias, established in May 2025.
According to YouControl data, the company does not own any real estate or vehicles. No information could be found indicating that it is engaged in actual business activity.
Its declared core activity is "manufacture of furniture for offices and retail businesses."
Ustymenko and Zorina, who are suspects in the corruption scheme, are likely to be released from pre-trial detention as soon as tomorrow.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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