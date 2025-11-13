Newly created firm Vangar with charter capital of ₴1,000 pays bail for Zorina and Ustymenko – media

Photo: Схеми

Thirty-seven million hryvnias in bail for two suspects in NABU’s "Midas" investigation, back-office "employees" responsible for money laundering, Lesia Ustymenko and Liudmyla Zorina, was posted by a newly created company called Vangar, which has a charter capital of just 1,000 hryvnias.

This was uncovered by journalists from the Schemes project (Radio Liberty), Censor.NET reports.

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What is known about the company

Law enforcement sources told journalists that on 13 November, Vangar LLC transferred 25 million hryvnias in bail set by the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) for Ustymenko and 12 million hryvnias for Zorina.

Schemes found that Vangar is a Kyiv-based company with a charter capital of 1,000 hryvnias, established in May 2025.

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According to YouControl data, the company does not own any real estate or vehicles. No information could be found indicating that it is engaged in actual business activity.

Its declared core activity is "manufacture of furniture for offices and retail businesses."

Ustymenko and Zorina, who are suspects in the corruption scheme, are likely to be released from pre-trial detention as soon as tomorrow.

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Mindichgate

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