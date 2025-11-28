Yermak dismissed as head of Presidential Office – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Andriy Yermak has submitted his resignation as Head of the Presidential Office.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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He said he wants "no one to have any questions for Ukraine", so he announced a reset of the Presidential Office.

On 29 November, Zelenskyy will hold consultations with those who could replace Andriy Yermak as head of the Presidential Office.

He also thanked Yermak for representing Ukraine’s position "exactly as it should be" during the talks: "It was always a patriotic position, but I want there to be no rumours and no speculation."

"Russia very much wants Ukraine to make mistakes. We will not be making any mistakes. Our work continues. Our struggle continues. We have no right to ease the pressure, no right to back down or fall out with each other. If we lose our unity, we risk losing everything: ourselves, Ukraine, our future. We must pull ourselves together. We must hold the line. We have no other choice. We will have no other Ukraine. We are defending Ukraine," he added.

Read more: Yermak to be served NABU notice of suspicion in near future – sources

Searches at Yermak's premises

See more: 70% of Ukrainians support Yermak’s resignation from post of head of Presidential Office, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS